IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

20 clever hacks for jewelry clasps, quick meals and more — starting at $5

Grilled summer salads: Shrimp with strawberries and steak Caesar

Because salad belongs on the grill.
/ Source: TODAY
By Anthony Scotto

Anthony Scotto of Fresco by Scotto restaurant in New York City is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of his favorite grilled salad recipes for summer. He shows us how to make grilled shrimp over a shaved vegetable salad with a homemade strawberry vinaigrette and a grilled Caesar salad with sirloin steak.

Shrimp and Strawberry Salad
Anthony Scotto
Get The Recipe

Shrimp and Strawberry Salad

Anthony Scotto

Summer grilling is about spending time with your family, and this is a great dish everyone will love! The best part is that it takes minimal time to prepare.

Grilled Caesar Salad with Sirloin Steak
Get The Recipe

Grilled Caesar Salad with Sirloin Steak

Anthony Scotto

This recipe gives classic Caesar salad a summery makeover. A quick turn on the grill gives the hearty lettuce great smokiness and char. Serve the salad alongside sliced sirloin steak for a guaranteed delicious dinner.

If you like those easy grilling recipes, you should also try these:

Warm Grilled Shrimp and Heirloom Cherry Tomato Linguine
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Warm Grilled Shrimp and Heirloom Cherry Tomato Linguine

Anthony Scotto
Grilled Pizza Margherita
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Grilled Pizza Margherita

Anthony Scotto
Anthony Scotto