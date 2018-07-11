Serve up grilled chicken with adobo sauce and coconut collard greens

share tweet email

Chef JJ Johnson is joining the TODAY Food team to share globally-inspired recipes from his cookbook "Between Harlem and Heaven: Afro-Asian-American Cooking for Big Nights, Weeknights, and Every Day." He shows us how to make juicy grilled chicken thighs with Peruvian-style adobo sauce and crunchy collard greens salad with creamy coconut dressing.

"I love cooking with Peruvian-style adobo sauce. This recipe features the unexpected sweetness of rice vinegar along with West African palm sugar, which I love for its rich, caramel flavor."

"Collards are full of natural antioxidants and vitamins. Plus, they are low in calories. Traditionally, collards are braised and simmered within an inch of being edible and, well, that's got to stop. The goal is to serve the greens raw so that they're thought of as something healthy and delicious, rather than something that's combined with bacon fat."

