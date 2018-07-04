share tweet email

Grilling gurus Sunny Anderson and Anthony Scotto are stopping by TODAY to cook up a flame-cooked feast for the Fourth of July. Anthony cooks up a juicy rib-eye steak with spicy chiles and Sunny shows us how to make spicy grilled beef ribs, tender pork ribs with a mustard glaze, pesto potato salad and pesto pasta salad.

Anthony's Recipe:

"This steak has been a staple at Fresco by Scotto for 25 years. We love using a prime rib cut; it gives you the juiciest meat."

Sunny's Recipes:

"The spicy sauce and glaze are what really set these ribs apart. Cooking them low and slow ensures they come out super tender."

"Tangy mustard sauce is a great alternative to your usual sweet barbecue. The zesty spice pairs perfectly with juicy, fall-off-the-bone tender ribs."

"I love this recipe because it's so versatile and easy to make. With one creamy dressing you can make endless combinations of summery pasta salad or potato salad."

