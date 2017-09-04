Food

Grill up red, white and blue corn and juicy steaks for a tasty Labor Day dinner

TODAY

Cookbook author, television host and chef Sunny Anderson stops by the TODAY kitchen to share two of her easy and delicious grilling recipes for a Labor Day cookout.

She shows us how to make grilled corn with creative red, white and blue toppings and delicious steaks topped with fresh tomato bruschetta.

Sunny's Easy Bruschetta Steaks
Easy Bruschetta Steaks
TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
4
Get the recipe

Let's end the summer with a big bang by celebrating the sweetness of summer tomatoes! This is an easy bruschetta topping for any steak, even cuts that are inexpensive.

Sunny's Red, White and Blue Grilled Corn
Red White & Blue Grilled Corn
TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
6
Get the recipe

What a perfect way to celebrate the end of summer corn harvest. This patriotic grilled corn is a showstopping conversation piece. It's fun and easy to make, look at and eat!

If you like those great grilled recipes, you should also try these:

Grilled Shrimp Skewers and Corn on the Cob
Get the recipe
Grilled Chicken with Chile Butter
Get the recipe

More Recipes videos

More: Food Grilling On the show

TOP