Grill up juicy steaks and fresh corn to make 2 easy, summery recipes

Summer may be winding down, but there's still plenty of time to make the most of the grill. Chef Antimo DiMeo, co-owner of Bardea Food & Drink in Wilmington, Delaware, is joining today to share a few of his go-to grilling recipes. He shows us how to make perfectly grilled steak with corn on the cob and turns the leftovers into a bright summery salad.

This recipe is a mostly foolproof way to make a juicy steak — perfect for summertime cooking. Grilled corn on the cob makes the perfect light and crunchy accompaniment to the juicy, seared steak.

This fresh and easy salad is full of bright summer flavor. Here, I use leftover grilled steak and corn, but it can be customized with almost any grilled protein and veggies.

