Grill up juicy steaks and fresh corn to make 2 easy, summery recipes

Antimo DiMeo grills fresh corn on the cob and juicy steaks for a simple summery dinner and uses the leftovers to make a quick salad for lunch.

How to grill the perfect steak

Aug. 16, 202104:54
/ Source: TODAY
By Antimo DiMeo

Summer may be winding down, but there's still plenty of time to make the most of the grill. Chef Antimo DiMeo, co-owner of Bardea Food & Drink in Wilmington, Delaware, is joining today to share a few of his go-to grilling recipes. He shows us how to make perfectly grilled steak with corn on the cob and turns the leftovers into a bright summery salad.

Grilled Steak and Corn on the Cob
Courtesy Antimo DiMeo
Get The Recipe

Grilled Steak and Corn on the Cob

Antimo DiMeo

This recipe is a mostly foolproof way to make a juicy steak — perfect for summertime cooking. Grilled corn on the cob makes the perfect light and crunchy accompaniment to the juicy, seared steak.

Steak and Corn Salad
Lauri Patterson / Getty Images
Get The Recipe

Steak and Corn Salad

Antimo DiMeo

This fresh and easy salad is full of bright summer flavor. Here, I use leftover grilled steak and corn, but it can be customized with almost any grilled protein and veggies.

Antimo DiMeo