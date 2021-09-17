IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Grill up crabcake BLTs and strip steak bruschetta for game day

Who has time for plates on game day? Not us.

Sept. 17, 202106:04
/ Source: TODAY
By Ryan Fey and Mark Anderson

On this week's installment of our TODAY Food Loves Football series, Mark Anderson and Ryan Fey, aka The Grill Dads, are grilling up tasty game-day recipes for Sunday Night Football: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Rams. They show us how to make crabcake BLT sandwiches and steak bruschetta with tangy tomato topping.

Crabcake BLTs
Mark Anderson

Who has time for plates on game day? Not us. This handheld crabcake BLT has everything you want between two buns. The crab is salty and sweet, the Old Bay mayo is savory and rich and the bacon is smoky and crunchy. The layers of flavors and textures never disappoints.

Kansas City Strip Steak Bruschetta
Mark Anderson

We turned bruschetta into a flavor-packed, portable steak sandwich featuring a strip steak that has the perfect balance of marbling, tenderness and big beef flavor.

