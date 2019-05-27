Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 27, 2019, 2:10 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Mark Anderson and Ryan Fey

The Grill Dads, Mark Anderson and Ryan Fey, are joining TODAY to grill up delicious recipes for a memorable Memorial Day barbecue. They show us how to make grilled pork carnitas quesadillas and grilled fingerling potato salad.

Nobody likes to be stuck cooking while guests are already enjoying the party. We love this recipe because you can make the pork the day before and even pre-assemble the quesadillas. This recipe is easy, fast and delicious!

Everybody loves potato salad at a backyard barbecue. But using tri-colored potatoes and a dressing without the traditional mayo makes it a more colorful and lighter option.

