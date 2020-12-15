'Great British Baking Show' judge Prue Leith among 1st celebs to get COVID-19 vaccine

Prue Leith, a judge on "The Great British Baking Show" shared Tuesday that she received the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, making her one of the first celebrities to publicly get the shot. In the U.S., a New York City nurse was the first to receive it on Monday.

"Who wouldn't want immunity from #Covid19 with a painless jab?? #vaccine," Leith tweeted. Fans of the "The Great British Baking Show," which just crowned its youngest winner in the show's history, chimed in to commend Leith on publicly receiving the vaccine and showing others that it's both sensible and safe.

"You are a star," tweeted one fan in response to her post.

"I have always said bake off will save the world," commented another person, referring to the show's title across the pond, "The Great British Bake Off."

"Well done Prue," posted another person. "It doesn't hurt, protects the most vulnerable and works."

Leith, 80, was filmed in the doctor's office receiving the vaccine by Sky News.

Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith has become one of the first celebrities to have the Pfizer/BioNTech #coronavirus vaccine.



The 80-year-old chef said she was "absolutely delighted" to get the call on Monday to ask if she wanted the jab.



Read more: https://t.co/NF2zxFr3mL pic.twitter.com/vOCVQdcoRd — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 15, 2020

"All you need to do is let your arm completely relax for me," says the medical professional administering the shot as they prepare to give Leith the vaccine.

"Have you done it?" she asks. "I didn't even feel it," she comments.

"You're all sorted for your first session of the COVID vaccine," they tell Leith. The vaccine is taken in two doses, so Leith will need to return for a second shot.

"You'll come back in 21 days for the second part," they say.

According to Sky News, Leith got the call on Monday to see if she wanted to get the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine and said she was "absolutely delighted" to do so. In the U.K., the rollout of the vaccine began in the last week, with healthcare workers, people living in nursing homes and the elderly being prioritized.

"You queue in social-distancing and then you go in and they take you from pillar to post so well," Leith says in the video. "I'm thrilled to get it … they rang me up and asked if I wanted it and I said 'yes!'"

Leith says she was supposed to move on Tuesday, but made getting the vaccine a priority instead.

The chef and cookbook author stressed the importance of everyone getting vaccinated.

"It's really important — I can't believe there's anyone who doesn't want to do it," she says. "It's important we all do it."