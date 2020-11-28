Warning: This story contains spoilers for Season 8, season finale of "The Great British Baking Show."

Exciting news for fans of the 'Great British Baking Show': a new winner was crowned during the finale this week and he's breaking several records! Peter Sawkins, 20, beat fellow finalists Laura Adlington and Dave Friday to become the show's youngest winner in its history. He is also the first winner to hail from Scotland.

'The Great British Bake Off,' as its called across the pond, called the show the "closest final they've ever had" and millions of fans around the world tuned in to watch.

Sawkins' expression turned into a wide grin as co-host Noel Fielding announced his name on the season finale. "I can't quite believe that I'm here," said the finance student with a flare for baking.

Relive the magical moment when Peter was crowned the winner of The Great British Bake Off 2020 after the show’s closest ever final. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/KjdvI6IiuV — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) November 25, 2020

"I can't quite believe that I made it on the show," he said humbly. "I can't quite believe that the show happened." Sawkins, who is from Edinburgh, was nicknamed the "baby-faced assassin" by co-host Fielding and won star baker twice during the season. In the finale, he wowed the judges with his creations including a Cranachan custard slice, featuring flaky pastry and custard and his Bonkers Bake Off bubble cake which he made for the showstopper challenge.

"Peter should be exceptionally proud," said judge Paul Hollywood. "He's the youngest winner we have ever had and the first Scottish winner we've ever had."

Judge Prue Leith said she felt a special connection to the young contestant. "Do you know I am terribly proud of Peter and I feel as if he is my grandson or something."

Sawkins said that he was a fan of the show since he was a child. "When I was twelve watching the show it got me into baking big time. I'm a 'Bake Off' nerd. I'm that excited, giddy kid."

"For everyone that I need to thank, I hope you know how much I appreciate you," Sawkins posted on Instagram on Friday. "I don’t think I have the capacity right now to properly express my thanks and appreciation so I shall leave it at this. Much love, P x" Sawkins shared pics of himself holding one of his cakes, and also his trophy, which he had to keep under wraps since August when the show ended.

And while fellow finalists Adlington and Friday were both clearly happy for Sawkins, the season finale was not with controversy. Adlington took to social media over the past week to address the harsh comments from online trolls who harassed her after she made it to the finals.

"It's easy to sit there on your sofa and judge," Adlington tweeted in response to the comments. "But I am a real person with feelings. Please take a moment to consider your words before you judge someone you've never met and whose food you've never tasted."

Season 8 also saw the judges take some flak from fans after judge Prue Leith said that Paul Hollywood's babka was nicer than any she had tasted in New York, the city that is famous for the chocolate-swirled Jewish treat. New Yorkers were up in arms, saying that it would be the equivalent of them saying they made better scones than the British.

Still, none of this could take away from the excitement surrounding Sawkins' win. The young baker even posted a message on Instagram, encouraging others to apply to be on the show.

"Not long left for you to apply to The Great British Bake Off 2021," he wrote. "The whole journey is just pure fun, I can’t recommend it enough! I made these hidden design bake off tent cookies for @britishbakeoff to encourage you to give it a go! You really could be baking in the real tent next year."

The season finale was dedicated to season 5 finalist Luis Troyano who passed away earlier this year at the age of 48 from cancer and you can watch it on Netflix now.