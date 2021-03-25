The Grape-Nuts shortage is over — and the company wants to pay back its biggest fans

There were some serious shortages during the pandemic, from toilet paper to refrigerators, but dealing with a lack of Grape-Nuts on the shelves at grocery stores was more than some cereal lovers could take. Now the brand is sharing the happy news that the Grape-Nuts shortage is over. Not only that, but they are promising to reimburse anyone who paid a premium for the wheat and barley cereal (which is made of neither grapes, nor nuts) in their quest for their favorite breakfast.

"The Great Grape-Nuts Shortage of 2021 has come to an end," the brand announced on Instagram Wednesday. "We are back to shipping at full capacity nationwide!"

Even better news for some people was the announcement that they would be reimbursing Grape-Nuts fans who paid a premium for the elusive cereal during the shortage.

"Are you a Super Fan who paid extreme prices to get a box of your favorite crunchy cereal? You could be eligible for a reimbursement," read the caption.

It turns out that if you paid more than $10 for a box of Grape-Nuts between November 1, 2020 and March 15, 2021, you could be eligible for a reimbursement of up to $115 per household. If you're a person who did that, that's some serious love for Grape-Nuts!

"The wait is over!" Post consumer brands posted on its website. "Grape-Nuts cereal is officially back shipping at full capacity to stores nationwide. We know that some of you paid inflated prices to third-party sellers for your favorite cereal while Grape-Nuts was off store shelves. To show our appreciation for your loyalty and support, we are offering you a chance to be reimbursed if you paid $10 or more for a box of Grape-Nuts Original cereal between Nov. 1, 2020, and March 15, 2021."

Customers are directed to submit their valid receipts on the website.

For those wondering what caused the shortage of the popular breakfast cereal, it all had to do with the technology used to make the cereal.

"Grape-Nuts is made using a proprietary technology and a production process that isn’t easily replicated, which has made it more difficult to shift production to meet demand during this time," Kristin DeRock, Grape-Nuts Brand Manager told TODAY Food via an emailed statement back in January. "People may continue to see shortages and temporary out-of-stocks on Grape-Nuts as we continue to work through supply constraints and higher cereal demand amid the pandemic."

Thankfully, that shortage has now come to an end and happy customers can once again enjoy their favorite breakfast cereal.

"It became abundantly clear during the shortage that Grape-Nuts fans are 'Nuts for Grape-Nuts,'" said DeRock, in a press release. "So much so that some of our loyal super fans were willing to pay extreme prices just to ensure they wouldn't be without their favorite crunchy cereal. As a way to show our appreciation and thank these fans for their dedication, we want to repay the love by reimbursing them."

Now let's just hope we don't run out of milk!