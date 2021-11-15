Got stale bread? Turn it into chewy cookies

Food journalist, author and former columnist for The New York Times, Mark Bittman is joining TODAY to share a few of his favorite recipes that make the most of leftover bread from his new cookbook, "Bittman Bread: No-Knead Whole Grain Baking for Every Day." He shows us how to make Iberian migas made with eggs and chorizo, and chewy breadcrumb cookies.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

Any time I can scramble eggs with leftover something is fine by me. Enter the Iberian dish migas — which translates to "crumbs" in Spanish. Even though the ingredients are simple eggs and toast, done like this, they're infinitely more satisfying.

I love these cookies so much, sometimes I'll bake a loaf of bread just to make them. After baking, they freeze well for a month or two (though they won't last that long). Just put them in an airtight container and microwave them on high until warm and chewy.

If you like those easy and delicious recipes, you should also try these: