Gordon Ramsay is known for letting his temper flare up in the kitchen, but over the holidays the celebrity chef revealed a much softer side while vacationing with his family.

Ramsay spent the holidays at a resort in the Maldives with at least two of his children. While playing on the beach, he took a moment to snap a photo with his oldest and youngest sons. The family pic would have been adorable on its own, but all three Ramsays are wearing the exact same red trunks, prompting many "Baywatch" comparisons online.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Ramsay simply captioned the photo, "New shorts for Christmas."

Aside from taking note of the matching attire, however, many fans were quick to point out how great the celebrity chef looked without his shirt and the post has garnered over 3,000 comments.

"Like father, like son(s). Looking great!" commented one person.

Gordon Ramsay is really hot. That’s the tweet. — Caleb (@chcaleb) December 29, 2019

After practicing a strict workout regime and changing his eating habits to five smaller meals a day, Ramsay lost over 50 pounds in 2018. He told TODAY’s Natalie Morales that his own father died of a heart attack in his 50s, so it was really important for him to take control of his own health to be around for his five children.

“It’s about eating better, and eating less at the same time,” the celebrity chef said.

Not only did Ramsay's hard work pay off, it seems that the celebrity has been able to maintain his weight loss. Social media seems inclined to agree that he looks pretty great these days.

I would just like to restate the fact that Gordon Ramsay is hot. Thank you. — Ndia ♡ (@twinklylightss) January 2, 2020

ima say this again...gordon ramsay kinda sexy doe — celeste (@iIujins) January 2, 2020

It was a busy year for Ramsay who welcomed his fifth child, a son named Oscar, in April. If little Oscar is already dressing like his famous father, perhaps he'll be a whiz in the kitchen, too.