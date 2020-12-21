Gordon Ramsay sent his wife a sweet shout-out on their 24th anniversary — see the pic!

Gordon Ramsay is known for his brusque persona on his hit show "Hell's Kitchen," but it turns out he's a softie at heart.

The famous chef showed off his lighter side on Monday and sent his wife of 24 years a sweet shout-out on their wedding anniversary.

The restaurateur shared a throwback photo of the couple on what appears to be their wedding day and captioned the post "Happy anniversary to this gorgeous lady 24yrs today @tanaramsay love you X."

In the photo, the fresh-faced couple are beaming for the camera and Ramsay has an infectious grin on his face as his wife gazes lovingly at him.

Several well-known chefs shared their well wishes for the Ramsays in the comments section, including Jamie Oliver who said it all with one word — "Congrats" — and barbeque specialist Jack Arnold who wrote "A love we can all look up to. Happy Anniversary you guys."

Food writer and chef Gizzi Erskine sent a bit of love to the couple, writing "congratulations. Both have superb teeth."

Ramsay's fans also sent the chef their support, and one wrote "Chef, it seems you have the greatest recipe for a strong successful marriage & partnership." Another called Ramsay's relationship his "greatest achievement."

The couple, who married in 1996, have five children together ranging in age from 20 months to 22 years old. This fall, Ramsay showed a photo of his youngest child, Oscar, sporting a scowl that resembled the one his father often sports.

"Good morning like father like son......." the chef jokingly wrote in the caption.

Ramsay might be a proud, doting father but he's not afraid to give his kids tough love when they need it. Over the summer, the chef even critiqued a dish his daughter Holly, 20, made after she shared it on social media.

While making a version of her father's potato gnocchi, Holly was preparing potatoes and Ramsay said "What are you doing, young lady?" when he noticed that she hadn't peeled the potatoes before boiling them.

Despite the critique, Holly proceeds to cook and Ramsay sighs and says "No, stop it! You're not mashing because they're not even cooked properly."

When the dish was done it looked pretty tasty, but Ramsay wasn't about to let his daughter off the hook.

"Young lady, you should know better," he said.