Gordon Ramsay is selling a $106 burger at his new restaurant — not including fries

Gordon Ramsay’s latest culinary creation — a $106 burger — better meat expectations!

The Gordon Ramsay Burger will be served at his eponymous burger joint at Harrods department store in London, which is slated to open on Dec. 4.

According to the menu, the extravagant offering features a beef patty, seared Wagyu sirloin, truffle pecorino cheese, fresh black truffles and mayonnaise made with cep mushrooms. Want fries? That’ll set you back an additional $8.

Cheaper options include the spicy Hell’s Kitchen burger, layered with roasted jalapeños and fresh mozzarella ($33) or the American burger, a beef patty stacked with cheese, pickles, tomato, red onion, lettuce and relish ($38). For vegetarians, there's a portobello burger for $28.

The Michelin-starred chef believes his patties are worth the price and called them "next level" in a statement, according to the food blog Hot Dinners.

"Championing some of the most incredible ingredients from amazing British providers, producers, artisans and growers, all cooked to absolute perfection and served with sensational sides, I guarantee this will be a burger experience like no other," he said.

The Harrods website describes the burgers as “a taste of America, without the trans-Atlantic trip,” and joked that they are “not your average quarter-pounders.”

It should come as no surprise that reactions have been mixed, with some criticizing Ramsay for charging sky-high prices during the pandemic.

But a few are more than happy to fork over the dough — under one condition.

“I will absolutely pay $106 for a burger if he will also come to my table and yell at me," wrote one person on Twitter. "Imagine saying Gordon Ramsay made you cry."