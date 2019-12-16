During the holiday season, many people overindulge in sweets and over-the-top treats, which often turns into a sudden rush to find healthier food options in January.

Goldfish crackers are now trying to jump on the veggie-forward bandwagon with new crackers that incorporate real vegetables into a crunchy, cheesy snack.

Pepperidge Farm

Goldfish Veggies, which are set to hit select supermarket shelves on Jan. 1, 2020, come in two flavors: Cheesy Tomato and Sweet Carrot. The Cheesy Tomato crackers are made with tomatoes (duh) and get their coloring from beet juice concentrate and annatto. The Sweet Carrot flavor contains carrots (the brand says the snack is "rich" in vitamin A) and is colored with the orange veggie along with paprika extract.

"One of the more mainstream trends we've seen come to fruition in 2019 is commonly referred to as the 'vegetable evolution,' which explains how a plant-forward mindset in consumers is shifting how we think about and consume vegetables," Kaylee Gill, a research chef for Campbells Snacks, said in a statement explaining the new product.

While these crackers certainly aren't a stand in for fresh veggies, Goldfish says each type of snack offers 1/3 of a serving of tomato or carrot. Both varieties of the new crackers come in at 140 calories per serving, which is the same as traditional Goldfish Cheddar. All three of these Goldfish snacks have comparable grams of carbs and fat, so while the new crackers do contain some nutrients from veggies, they're not exactly a health food.

The Goldfish Veggie Crackers will first be available at Kroger, Walmart and Publix, before rolling out nationally to other grocery stores in March. Each bag will retail for about $2.49.

For Goldfish traditionalists who wouldn't dare stray too far from the classic, fish-shaped snack, don't worry. The new veggie flavors are shaped just like the traditional cheddar crackers — the tomato flavor just has a reddish-pink hue and the carrot flavor is a deeper orange.

Will carrot and tomato unseat other popular Goldfish flavors like pizza and pretzel? Only time will tell.