A 'Golden Girls' cookbook is in the works — and the first recipe looks delicious

During the years that the "The Golden Girls" was on air, the characters spent a lot of time in the kitchen — whether they were cooking, eating or just chatting away (and making us laugh!).

The classic TV show lives on today through reruns and food-related tributes like the "Golden Girls"-themed hot sauce collection released earlier this year or last year’s "Golden Girls"-themed café in New York City.

The only thing that might actually be better than cooking with a hot sauce named after Sophia, Blanche, Dorothy or Rose may be cooking recipes inspired by the ladies themselves. Soon, legions of fans will have that chance.

A "Golden Girls" cookbook is currently in the works, and while we’ll have to wait a bit — it’s not coming out until 2020 — we do know that the book will be published by Kingswell, an imprint of Disney Publishing and will contain recipes inspired by the sitcom, which ran on NBC from 1985 to 1992.

While Kingswell is keeping quiet about specifics for now, Babble recently revealed that the book will include at least one recipe for cheesecake, a Double Fudge Chocolate Cheesecake to be exact — and fans are already pretty excited about it, with many suggesting ideas for recipes they want included:

Cool, I want one those cookbooks... I still love the Golden Girls! — Angel Simpson (@Short_Mocha) August 2, 2018

Finally! I can make my own Eggs Gefleufen! — Steve Waldman (@worldwaldweb) August 2, 2018

If Rose's "Scandinavian Viking concoctions"--including, but not limited to, Sperheuven Krispies--aren't in it, then it isn't much of a #GoldenGirls cookbook. https://t.co/SN2N3q0HJx — Golden Girls Quotes (@GoldenGirls85) August 2, 2018

We're definitely adding this cookbook to our 2020 wish list right now.