General Mills issued a voluntary recall for two of its All Purpose Flour products. Consumers are advised to check their pantries for affected flour bags.

On April 28, the manufacturer announced a voluntary nationwide recall for its Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flour bags. According to the announcement, the recall was issued after the potential presence of salmonella infantis was discovered during sampling.

The National Institutes of Health describes salmonella infantis as an “emerging non-typhoidal serotype associated with poultry meat and is responsible for several infection outbreaks, both in poultry and humans.”

According to the General Mills announcement, salmonella infantis can be killed with heat by baking and frying. Consumers are advised to avoid consuming raw products made with flour.

The voluntary recall products may be found currently in stores or consumers’ kitchens. General Mills asks consumers to survey their pantries for affected products and dispose of them.

Their names and code dates are:

Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 5LB Flour

Package UPC: 000-16000-19610.

Recalled Better if Used by Date: March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024

Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 10LB Flour

Package UPC: 000-16000-19580.

Recalled Better if Used by Date March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024

Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose 2LB Flour

Package UPC: 000-16000-10710

Recalled Better if Used by Date: March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024

Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose 5LB Flour

Package UPC: 000-16000-10610

Recalled Better if Used by Date: March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024

No other Gold Medal Flour products are affected by the recall.

Consumers who have found and tossed out items included in the recall can contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103.