Going apple picking? Make Dylan's 2 favorite recipes with apples

In this week's episode of TODAY All Day's "Dylan Dishes: Cooking with Cal," we are all about apples! Everyone in my family loves apples and I use them in so many different recipes.

Taking the boys apple picking is one of my favorite fall activities. While it can be a little bit stressful — somebody always has to go to the bathroom, somebody's hungry, there's no parking because the apple orchards can get so crowded — but I am always determined to go and definitely think the juice is worth the squeeze because it's so much fun at the end of the day.

The best part of apple picking is, of course, that I love eating apples and cooking with apples so I love to experiment with new apple recipes or just remake the ones I know my family will love.

For anyone else who went apple picking recently, here are two easy ways to use up those apples. First up, Cal and I are make my crunchy apple salad. It's so versatile and a great option for a side dish, snacks or a healthy dessert. It's filled with yogurt, cranberries, crunchy celery and other ingredients that make it a good option for everyone in the family.

Then, we take apples from sweet to sweeter with one of my favorite decadent recipes: apple dumplings with a homemade caramel sauce. One of my secrets for the apple dumplings is to buy an apple corer, which I'll show you how to use so you can easily remove that pesky core and have seed-free apples in no time.

This easy, healthy apple salad is a great after-school snack or easy breakfast. I used to eat this every morning for breakfast when I was a kid, and then as an adult when I first moved to New York City. You can use any variety of apple you like, so it's a great recipe when you have extra apples on hand. I prefer Red Delicious but Galas or any kind of nice, crispy apple works great.

I love making anything with apples and this recipe is more fun to make than your typical apple pie. They’re basically like individual apple pies with a little surprise in the middle. I sourced this recipe from Better Homes & Gardens. The dumplings take a little time and patience, but are so worth the effort as a fun fall activity.