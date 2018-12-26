Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Mark Jeffers

Chef Mark Jeffers of Manzanita restaurant at the Ritz-Carlton in Lake Tahoe, California is stopping by TODAY to share a recipe for gluten-free sweet potato gnocchi, and he's also demonstrating how to turn the dough into sweet potato dog treats. He's also sharing another treat his dog loves: kabocha squash and peanut butter treats.

"This gluten-free sweet potato gnocchi is the perfect healthy alternative to the traditional recipe," says Jeffers. "With just a few small tweaks, you are able to mimic the classic gnocchi texture and enjoy this comforting dish without the guilt."

Sweet Potato Dog Treats

Make extra gnocchi dough to turn into dog treats. "This is an easy and convenient recipe since I always have sweet potatoes around, and my dog Bleu loves them," says Jeffers. "The texture of this treat is a little softer than the squash treats I make, so it’s a nice contrast to crisp dog biscuits."

Ingredients:

Tapioca flour, for dusting

1 batch gnocchi dough (recipe above)

1 egg, beaten

Preparation:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F.

2. Dust a cutting board or counter liberally with tapioca flour. Roll out chilled gnocchi dough into a 1/4-inch think sheet.

3. Using a cookie cutter or a knife, cut out desired shapes, then transfer to a sheet pan coated with nonstick spray.

4. Bake for 20 minutes. Allow to cool completely before serving to your dog.

Kabocha Squash Puppy Treats

Combine squash with a doggie favorite, peanut butter, for a great canine treat. "This treat is Bleu’s favorite," says Jeffers. "The peanut butter steals the show, while the squash provides excellent fiber for his diet."

Ingredients:

4 cups almond flour

1/2 cup peanut butter

2 eggs

1 cup kabocha squash or pumpkin puree

Preparation:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F.

2. Mix all ingredients well. Roll out and use a cookie cutter to cut into desired shapes, then transfer to a sheet pan coated with nonstick spray.

3. Bake for 20 minutes. Allow to cool completely before serving to your dog.

If you like those sweet potato recipe, you should also try these: