Kid-friendly gluten-free recipes: Chicken tenders, fried rice and sorbet

Ming Tsai, chef, cookbook author, restaurateur and father of two, is stopping by TODAY to share a few of his kid-friendly and food allergen-free recipes. He shows us how to make gluten-free fried rice with smoked turkey, dairy-free strawberry sorbet and gluten-free fried chicken tenders with a zesty dipping sauce.

If you had a kid at home suffering from food allergies, these recipes are a must-try!

This fried rice was one of my go-to dishes when my kids were younger. I created this dish as a simple, easy, delicious meal we could all enjoy.

These chicken tenders are completely gluten free and so delicious — they'll be gone in seconds. I used to make them all the time for my kids so that my son who had food allergies could also enjoy chicken tenders, a universal kid-friendly dish.

This is the easiest dairy-free dessert. It's incredibly delicious, not too sweet and very refreshing.

