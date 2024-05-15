IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Danielle Walker makes 2 of her most popular gluten-free recipes

Give chocolate chip cookies and one-pot orange chicken gluten-free makeovers without sacrificing flavor.
Source: TODAY
By Danielle Walker

New York Times bestselling author, healthy eating advocate and gluten-free food blogger Danielle Walker is joining the TODAY Food team to share a couple of her favorite easy and family-friendly recipes. She shows us how to prepare orange chicken with cauliflower rice and grain-free chocolate chip cookies.

Gluten-Free Orange, Sesame Chicken
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Gluten-Free Orange, Sesame Chicken

Danielle Walker

This recipe first arrived in my debut New York Times Bestselling cookbook "Against all Grain" in 2013 and has been a top fan favorite ever since. An updated version is debuting this September in my new cookbook, "Make It Easy" to turn the beloved classic into a "freezer kit" meal. This way we can prep one to eat for dinner and another to throw into the freezer for later! Bonus: it can be cooked from frozen in an Instant Pot in 20 minutes — no thawing required!

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

Gluten-Free, Grain-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Gluten-Free, Grain-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies

Danielle Walker

This was the recipe that started it all for me. It made my blog take off on Facebook in 2011 resulting in a book deal. These delicious chocolate chip cookies are grain-free, gluten-free and dairy free and have been loved in millions of homes for over a decade.

