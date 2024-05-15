New York Times bestselling author, healthy eating advocate and gluten-free food blogger Danielle Walker is joining the TODAY Food team to share a couple of her favorite easy and family-friendly recipes. She shows us how to prepare orange chicken with cauliflower rice and grain-free chocolate chip cookies.

This recipe first arrived in my debut New York Times Bestselling cookbook "Against all Grain" in 2013 and has been a top fan favorite ever since. An updated version is debuting this September in my new cookbook, "Make It Easy" to turn the beloved classic into a "freezer kit" meal. This way we can prep one to eat for dinner and another to throw into the freezer for later! Bonus: it can be cooked from frozen in an Instant Pot in 20 minutes — no thawing required!

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

This was the recipe that started it all for me. It made my blog take off on Facebook in 2011 resulting in a book deal. These delicious chocolate chip cookies are grain-free, gluten-free and dairy free and have been loved in millions of homes for over a decade.

If you like those great gluten-free recipes, you should also try these: