Going without dairy and without gluten doesn't have to mean going without flavor, as these recipes from Danielle Walker prove. Walker, the creator of the popular paleo website Against All Grain shared two recipes from her latest cookbook, "Danielle Walker's Eat What You Love: Everyday Comfort Food You Crave; Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, and Paleo Recipes," a savory one-pot shrimp stir-fry made with cauliflower rice and snickerdoodle cookies that swap cashew flour for traditional flour.

"I'm always looking for ways to incorporate more vegetables into my family's meals, and using riced cauliflower in this fried rice recipe is a great way to do it," says Walker. "The salty sauce can make any vegetable taste appealing, and this dish is pretty much all veggies."

"I grew up making snickerdoodle cookies. After going gluten free and dairy free, I wasn't able to enjoy them anymore and was so disappointed that I couldn't bake them in the kitchen like I did growing up with my mom and sister. Especially during the holidays. Now with this recipe my boys and I can roll the dough in the cinnamon and sugar just like I remember and enjoy them together with a glass of creamy cashew milk!"

