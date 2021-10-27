Give steak the meatloaf treatment by roasting it with a sweet glaze

Chef Dan Kluger is joining TODAY to share a few of his favorite steakhouse recipes with modern twists. He shows us how to make meatloaf-inspired glazed filet mignon and Caesar salad with endive, radicchio and potato "croutons."

This dish was inspired by a meatloaf my father made as a kid. He was eating "healthy," so he made turkey meatloaf that was a combination of turkey, beef, spinach and some herbs. Then it got smothered in ketchup and bacon and cooked until glazed and gooey.

The crunch and water content of endive along with some lightly charred radicchio give this Caesar salad some smoky and sweet elements to balance out the bitter. The simple yet intense dressing — which uses soft-boiled eggs — and the potato croutons give this classic salad a flavorful update.

