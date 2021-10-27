IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Give steak the meatloaf treatment by roasting it with a sweet glaze

Chef Dan Kluger upgrades filet mignon with spinach, bacon and potato chips.

Make this roasted steak with spinach, bacon, potato chips

Oct. 27, 202103:34
/ Source: TODAY
By Dan Kluger

Chef Dan Kluger is joining TODAY to share a few of his favorite steakhouse recipes with modern twists. He shows us how to make meatloaf-inspired glazed filet mignon and Caesar salad with endive, radicchio and potato "croutons."

Roasted Filet Mignon with Spinach, Bacon and Potato Chips
Evan Sung
Get The Recipe

Roasted Filet Mignon with Spinach, Bacon and Potato Chips

Dan Kluger

This dish was inspired by a meatloaf my father made as a kid. He was eating "healthy," so he made turkey meatloaf that was a combination of turkey, beef, spinach and some herbs. Then it got smothered in ketchup and bacon and cooked until glazed and gooey.

Endive Caesar Salad with Potato Croutons and Parmesan
Evan Sung
Get The Recipe

Endive Caesar Salad with Potato Croutons and Parmesan

Dan Kluger

The crunch and water content of endive along with some lightly charred radicchio give this Caesar salad some smoky and sweet elements to balance out the bitter. The simple yet intense dressing — which uses soft-boiled eggs — and the potato croutons give this classic salad a flavorful update.

Dan Kluger