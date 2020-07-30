Give fruit a turn on the grill with 4 sweet and smoky summer recipes

Savory foods like meats, seafood and veggies usually get the most play on the grill during the summer. But sweet ingredients — like juicy, ripe fruit — are also amazing for cooking over the open flame. The Debutante Farmer, Elizabeth Heiskell, is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite grilled fruit recipes that are perfect for summer entertaining. She shows us how to make grilled watermelon gazpacho, pound cake with grilled peaches, smoky pineapple margaritas and grilled peaches with goat cheese and prosciutto.

Hot kitchens in the summertime are no fun. This soup has everything that is great about summer, with no need to stand over a hot stove.

Some of my all-time favorite dishes are ones that incorporate both sweet and salty elements. Here, the caramelized peaches and creamy goat cheese are wrapped in a savory blanket of tender prosciutto.

I love this cocktail because the second you take a sip of this tropical drink you are instantly transported to a beach.

This is the recipe my grandmother made for us every summer when we visited. One bite and I am transported back to her home.

