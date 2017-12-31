Give a classic roast chicken a whole new spin on make-ahead Monday

share tweet pin email

It's the new year, and we all are full of resolutions.

One of which might be: eat healthier and cook smarter.

Chef Seamus Mullen is here to the rescue. He's a restaurateur and the author of "Real Food Heals: Eat to Feel Younger and Stronger Every Day." And he knows what he's writing about: Mullen was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis in 2007, and the autoimmune disease led him to change his relationship with food.

He altered what he ate, and turned his health around. And he's here to share two delicious recipes to help you start the year out in good taste (and we hope, good health).

Not only is this hearty dish oh-so easy to make, but it also transforms into a wonderful salad.

When you want a new spin on an old favorite, give roast chicken a totally different flavor with this zesty dish.