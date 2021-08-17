The Girl Scouts just unveiled a new cookie flavor perfect for chocolate lovers

The Girl Scouts just gave us yet another reason to get excited for their upcoming cookie season.

On Tuesday, the organization announced it's adding a new flavor, called "Adventurefuls," to its popular cookie lineup — and sounds incredible.

The new brownie-inspired cookie features a caramel-flavored crème, a hint of sea salt and a chocolate drizzle in the middle, and will be available across the country during the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season, which typically runs from January through April.

The Adventurefuls cookies will be sold alongside other fan favorites like Thin Mints and Samoas/Caramel deLites. You can sign up on the Girl Scouts website to be notified when all the flavors are on sale in your local area.

In a press release, Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) explained why the new flavor's name has special meaning for its members.

We'd like to grab a handful of these chocolaty cookies. Photo Illustration / Courtesy Girl Scouts of the USA

"Adventurefuls take cookie lovers on a delicious taste adventure just like Girl Scouts go on their own amazing adventures through the program," it reads. "Every purchase of Adventurefuls, and the whole portfolio of iconic cookies, during cookie season, fuels local Girl Scouts' adventures throughout the year: exploring what interests them, discovering their passions, and taking action on issues they care about."

Through their work with the Girl Scouts, young girls become budding entrepreneurs, and the organization recently announced new Cookie Business badges to give members a boost as they use the organization's Digital Cookie online sales platform.

You'll have to wait until January to get a taste of the new flavor. Photo Illustration / Courtesy Girl Scouts of the USA

In recent seasons, Girl Scouts also introduced home delivery as part of its online sales program and partnered with food delivery service GrubHub to help process contact-free orders during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the years, we've all grown fond of classic Girl Scouts cookie flavors like Thin Mints and Samoas, but the organization has also introduced a few new varieties in recent seasons. Last summer, news broke that a flavor called Toast-Yay! would be joining the 2021 lineup. The toast-shaped cookie was inspired by the flavors of French toast and dipped in white icing.

In 2019, the Girl Scouts added a gluten-free flavor to their lineup: Caramel Chocolate Chip cookies, a flavor made with caramel and semisweet chocolate chips, sea salt and oat flour.

Girl Scouts cookies usually sell like hotcakes, but the 2020 and 2021 selling seasons came with their own unique set of challenges due to the pandemic. In April 2021, the Metro Atlanta Girl Scouts announced that they had nearly $3 million worth of unsold Girl Scout cookies sitting in a warehouse in Georgia.

In June, GSUSA revealed that its nationwide chapters had a total of 15 million boxes of unsold cookies. The pandemic forced many troops to abandon their traditional cookie booths and online sales weren't enough to make up for it.

“This is unfortunate, but given this is a girl-driven program and the majority of cookies are sold in-person, it was to be expected,” Kelly Parisi, a spokeswoman for Girl Scouts of the USA, said at the time.