You can now order Girl Scout Cookies online for home delivery

Girls Scouts of USA is about to make everyone's quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic a little bit brighter. The organization announced Friday it's now selling Girl Scout Cookies online.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the U.S. during peak Girl Scout Cookie season, forcing the organization to suspend all its in-person activities and events to comply with public safety guidelines. But now GSUSA has made its scrumptious Thin Mints, Tagalongs and other classic Girl Scout Cookies available for sale on the organization's website.

Girls Scouts of the USA is now selling Girl Scout Cookies online for home delivery. Shutterstock

“For 108 years, Girl Scouts has been there in times of crisis and turmoil,” Girl Scouts of the USA CEO Sylvia Acevedo said in a statement. "And today we are stepping forward with new initiatives to help girls, their families, and consumers connect, explore, find comfort, and take action.”

GSUSA launched a new campaign called the Girl Scouts Cookie Care program, which allows customers to order the cookies — which cost $5 per box — to be delivered right to their homes. Start by visiting the organization's website and entering your zip code to see a list of nearby options.

Don't want the yummy cookies for yourself? You can also buy cookies to donate to first responders, volunteers and other community heroes.

The organization called its popular Girl Scout Cookie Program the "financial lifeblood" that helps Girl Scout councils deliver life-changing programming to 1.7 million girls.

Acevedo said, “By buying and donating cookies, Girl Scout Cookie fans are helping sustain our life-changing programs for girls — and bringing joy and comfort to those on the frontlines of this crisis."