Watch a giant bear go shopping in a California grocery store

A Safeway near Lake Tahoe has become a favorite shopping destination for the local bear community.

By Scott Stump

A Safeway in California might want to consider designating bears-only shopping hours.

For the second time in two weeks, a customer at the Kings Beach Safeway near Lake Tahoe has filmed a bear inside the store doing some light grocery shopping.

The latest sighting came on Aug. 27, when a bear was filmed poking around the produce section, according to CBS Los Angeles. The animal seemed to be weighing its options before ultimately leaving with a plastic container in its mouth that looked like a cup of yogurt.

It's unclear if it's the same bear that was spotted at the same store on Aug. 18 nabbing a bag of Tostitos chips with its mouth and walking out. (Or maybe it's a new bear stuck with doing the grocery shopping after its roommate took care of it a week earlier!)

No customers were injured in either incident.

A shopper named Adina Baidoo spotted the first bear at 9:30 p.m. indulging in the American quarantine pastime of a late night snack run.

"Someone made a high pitched sound that startled me, so I looked up, and it is a good thing because I almost walked into the bear," she told local TV station KUTV.

Sometimes the cravings just can't wait.

