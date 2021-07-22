He may have just won an NBA title with the Milwaukee Bucks, but Giannis Antetokounmpo is a fan of the nuggets.

Not the NBA’s Denver Nuggets — we’re talking about Chick-fil-A’s nuggets.

Giannis ordered a 50 PC nugget after scoring 50 in the Finals 💀 pic.twitter.com/HfASFT1hpN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 21, 2021

Antetokounmpo, who was named NBA Finals MVP after leading his team to the franchise’s first championship since 1971 with a six-game victory over the Phoenix Suns, celebrated by going to Chick-fil-A and ordering 50 nuggets, one for each point he scored in the deciding game.

He took the trip on Wednesday morning, one day after the team’s deciding win in the finals, while hauling the team’s trophy for winning the title, as well as his trophy for being named the MVP of the Finals.

“Can I have, please, a 50-piece mac minis? Fifty, exactly. Not fifty-one, not 49. Chicken minis, yes? Fifty,” he said while placing his order to a server at the drive-thru.

He streamed the encounter on Instagram Live, which featured fans in the parking lot cheering him on.

Antetokounmpo, who’s known as “The Greek Freak,” has not shied away from his love of American cuisine. During his rookie season in 2014, he enjoyed his first smoothie and couldn’t help but express his appreciation for it.

"Kobe Bryant thinks I can do this... I had to do it. I had to work hard."



Giannis reflects on Kobe challenging him to win MVP and an NBA title



(via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/ZBhb2UNp4t — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 21, 2021

“I just taste for the first time a smothie..MAN GOD BLESS AMERICA,” he tweeted.

Antetokounmpo is certainly basking in the glory of leading the Bucks to an NBA title. He’s also fulfilled a challenge laid down by Kobe Bryant.

In 2017, the late Los Angeles Lakers great took to Twitter to encourage Antetokounmpo to become the league MVP, which he would do twice, in 2019 and 2020.

After he was voted MVP following the 2018-2019 season, Bryant threw down the gauntlet again by pushing him to win a championship, which Antetokounmpo has now done ... with the chicken nuggets to prove it.