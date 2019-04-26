Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Giada De Laurentiis

Chef, cookbook author and television show host Giada De Laurentiis is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her favorite Italian recipes for easy entertaining. She shows us how to make pasta puttanesca with fresh salmon and grilled melon and asparagus salad.

Giada's Campanelle with Fresh Puttanesca Sauce
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Giada's Campanelle with Fresh Puttanesca Sauce

Giada De Laurentiis

I love this recipe, which replaces anchovies with salmon and leaves out the capers (for her daughter Jade), because it is a much lighter and fresher version of puttanesca — but no less flavorful!

Giada's Grilled Melon Salad and Asparagus
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Giada's Grilled Melon Salad and Asparagus

Giada De Laurentiis

This recipe screams that spring is here! It is fresh and colorful, making it just as pretty to look at as it is delicious to eat.

My trick for making super bright and tender asparagus is poaching it in water and butter for about five minutes.

If you like those easy Italian recipes, you should also try these:

Giada's Sheet-Pan Eggplant Parmesan
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Giada's Sheet-Pan Eggplant Parmesan

Giada De Laurentiis
Giada's Crispy Orzo Salad
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Giada's Crispy Orzo Salad

Giada De Laurentiis
Giada De Laurentiis