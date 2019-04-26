Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

April 26, 2019, 12:29 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Giada De Laurentiis

Chef, cookbook author and television show host Giada De Laurentiis is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her favorite Italian recipes for easy entertaining. She shows us how to make pasta puttanesca with fresh salmon and grilled melon and asparagus salad.

I love this recipe, which replaces anchovies with salmon and leaves out the capers (for her daughter Jade), because it is a much lighter and fresher version of puttanesca — but no less flavorful!

This recipe screams that spring is here! It is fresh and colorful, making it just as pretty to look at as it is delicious to eat.

My trick for making super bright and tender asparagus is poaching it in water and butter for about five minutes.

