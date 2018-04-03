Giada makes comfort food fuss-free with one-pot short ribs and polenta

share tweet pin email

Cookbook author, Chef and TV show host and Giada De Laurentiis is joining the TODAY Food team to make a few of her favorite Italian comfort-food recipes from her new book "Giada's Italy: My Recipes for La Dolce Vita." She shows us how to make tender red wine braised short ribs and creamy polenta with cheese and spinach.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

Red Wine-Braised Short Ribs Aubrie Pick / Giada's Italy: My Recipes for La Dolce Vita Rating: undo. ( rated) Cook time: 3 hours Prep time: 20 minutes Servings: 4-6 Get the recipe

"This is the perfect Sunday supper when I am able to enjoy every step of this recipe and really take my time. Added bonus, letting the short ribs braise for so long makes the house smell great and gets everyone excited for dinner!" says Giada.

"The combination of creamy texture and cheesy flavor is never a bad thing. This comforting side comes together in just minutes using only one pot."

If you like those easy one-pot recipes, you should also try these: