Giada makes comfort food fuss-free with one-pot short ribs and polenta

Cookbook author, Chef and TV show host and Giada De Laurentiis is joining the TODAY Food team to make a few of her favorite Italian comfort-food recipes from her new book "Giada's Italy: My Recipes for La Dolce Vita." She shows us how to make tender red wine braised short ribs and creamy polenta with cheese and spinach.

Red Wine-Braised Short Ribs
Aubrie Pick / Giada's Italy: My Recipes for La Dolce Vita
4-6
"This is the perfect Sunday supper when I am able to enjoy every step of this recipe and really take my time. Added bonus, letting the short ribs braise for so long makes the house smell great and gets everyone excited for dinner!" says Giada.

Giada's Creamy Polenta with Spinach
Creamy Polenta with Spinach
Aubrie Pick / Giada's Italy: My Recipes for La Dolce Vita
6-8
"The combination of creamy texture and cheesy flavor is never a bad thing. This comforting side comes together in just minutes using only one pot."

