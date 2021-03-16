Giada makes 3 light and bright Italian dishes for an easy weeknight dinner

Television personality, author and restaurateur Giada De Laurentiis is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite deliciously healthy recipes from her new cookbook, "Eat Better, Feel Better: My Recipes for Wellness and Healing, Inside and Out." She shows us how to make pasta with meaty mushrooms and nutty pistachios, lemony roasted chicken and a simple salad with bitter greens.

Mushrooms with Marsala and pistachios is a fantastic combination of flavors, which is why this pasta is currently one of my faves. Try using royal trumpet mushrooms, morels, cremini, shiitakes or oyster mushrooms. They all have different flavors and textures and experimenting with new varieties is part of the fun!

Lemon? Check. Crispy skin? The delicious smell of fresh herbs as the bird roasts? Easy enough to make on a weeknight? Check, check and check again. This recipe ticks all the boxes for me, and I'm sure it will for you as well.

Chicories, like radicchio, endive and Treviso, are no shrinking violets; their mildly bitter edge makes them assertive enough to stand up to even boldly flavored entrées. The lemony dressing adds brightness to any heavy meal.

