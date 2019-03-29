Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 29, 2019, 8:42 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Erica Chayes Wida

Anyone who loves Giada DeLaurentiis knows just how much she loves her daughter Jade.

Over the last decade, the world has watched Jade grow from a little baby to a lovely preteen. It seems like only yesterday that Giada told TODAY about her bun in the oven.

Together, Giada and Jade have been through it all and it's clear that the celebrity chef's only daughter has a knack for cooking, too.

On Friday, fans were reminded how quickly time flies as Giada celebrated Jade's 11th birthday. Her Instagram message was simple and to the point — but, as they say, a picture is worth a thousand words. (Be right back, this almost too cute for words!)

"Happy Birthday Jadey!!" the Italian superstar posted to Instagram.

Giada's lifestyle site, Giadzy, also showed Jade a little love on her special day:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY to our favorite little sous chef & youngest Team Giadzy member… JADE! 🎉🎉🎉 Happy big 11 and welcome to official preteen status."

Dozens of people have since commented on the post. Many reminded Giada to cherish the years while Jade is young and still living at home. Luckily, cherishing each other's company is something Giada and Jade have down to a science.

The dynamic duo have been spotted simply relaxing side by side.

They remember to spend some quality time together before Sunday supper.

And what better date to bring to The Emmy Awards than your favorite mini me?

We can't wait to see the next adventures this mom-and-daughter duo take on together. Happy birthday, Jade!