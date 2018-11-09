Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

As many busy parents know, time flies. Often it seems that kids grow up so quickly that it's easy to forget how tiny they were as babies.

Food Network star Giada DeLaurentiis had this revelation recently and shared an adorable throwback photo with her daughter on Thursday.

"Hard to believe she was ever this small," DeLaurentiis captioned the #tbt (that's "Throwback Thursday" in Instagram slang) picture that showed her holding her little girl, Jade Marie DeLaurentiis Thompson, who is now 10 years old.

Seated on a couch with her legs curled up, DeLaurentiis appears absolutely serene and completely in love with Jade as she feeds her from a bottle, gazing at her baby's face. Baby Jade is also attentively staring back up at her famous mama.

Now a tween with a megawatt smile and long, light brown hair, Jade looks like a mini version of her mother. This year, the duo celebrated Halloween together with contrasting angel and devil costumes.

The superstar chef also helped Jade with her school's Halloween bake sale. Together, they made a bunch of brownies topped with rich chocolate frosting and creepy green hands made out of Choco-Pan, a store-bought fondant.

The pair also travel the world together. This summer, Jade went to Italy with her mom and DeLaurentiis chronicled their trip together on her Instagram account. She included plenty of fun pics featuring the two of them eating lots of delicious food together, including gelato.

"A gelato a day keeps the doctor away ..." she wrote with the photo.

The duo were also quite the trendy two-some in their matching white and gold sandals.

And of course, Jade has also been watching her mom cook since she was a very little girl.

"She hangs out with me in the kitchen in her swing," DeLaurentiis told TODAY in 2008. "I've gained a partner in the kitchen, as little as she is. It warms [my] heart like nothing else."

These days, Jade's culinary skills have gotten pretty advanced. She even has a "pasta day" with her mom sometimes and knows how to make cavatelli — a dish that's hard for many adults to master. In April, Jade even stopped by the TODAY Show to help her mom cook up a savory short rib recipe that had Carson Daly and Hoda Kotb digging in for seconds.

Even though her daughter is growing up, DeLaurentiis' throwback photo truly shows that Jade will always be her baby.