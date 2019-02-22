Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 22, 2019, 5:51 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Erica Chayes Wida

Miami's premier culinary event, the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, is a hotbed for amazing food and celebrity sightings. At this year's fest, which started Wednesday and runs through Sunday, Food Network stars and world-renown chefs host events featuring some of the best cuisine in the world.

But, of course, a trip to Miami wouldn't be complete without a trip to the beach.

Before her big event on Thursday night, frequent TODAY guest Giada De Laurentiis had fun splashing around with her daughter, Jade De Laurentiis-Thompson, during a mother-daughter beach day Wednesday.

The celebrity chef used the hashtag #mommymoments to caption the duo's outing.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, Bobby Flay, stoked for the festivities, posted a photo of himself having a great time at last year's festival.

"Who’s coming this year?! See you in Miami," Flay wrote.

On Thursday night, Giada happily posed for photos with fans in between serving up heaping helpings of pasta.

"I met my fave Italiana last night," one fan posted. "Italian bites on the beach — as new biffles, here we are posing with her ricotta bruschetta topped with sweet and spicy tomatoes."

Another fan cozied up to Giada and posted, "Lucky me."

Guy Fieri, who loves his healthy, plant-based eats as much as the greasy stuff, brought a bit of "flavortown" to Miami.

And, of course, what would a food festival be without Martha Stewart, who has her own line of affordable wines, but vows she never drinks before dinner.

Not even in South Beach, Martha?!

One fan posted, "Oh wow I met my idol @marthastewart. Thank you for being so kind. All this plus an amazing dinner," one starstruck follower wrote on Instagram."

The lesson learned here? If you're on the lookout for a glimpse of your favorite celebrity chefs, there's a good chance they'll be in Miami enjoying the food, wine and sunshine all weekend long.

Want to get a behind-the-scenes look at the action this weekend during Miami's South Beach Wine & Food Festival? Celebrity chef and Food Network star Geoffrey Zakarian will be taking over TODAY Food's Instagram!