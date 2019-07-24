Celebrity chef and frequent TODAY Show guest Giada De Laurentiis isn't just an extremely busy TV host. She's also a successful cookbook author, restaurateur and the owner of her own lifestyle brand, Giadzy. And, of course, she's also mom to her 11-year-old daughter, Jade.

During Creative Culture's recent Self-Care Summit, which took place on Saturday in Los Angeles, De Laurentiis revealed how she currently makes time for herself and shared some very special parenting advice.

Jade Marie De Laurentiis Thompson and Giada De Laurentiis at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, California in May. David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

"I'm constantly on her [daughter, Jade] about taking care of herself," the celebrity chef said to the audience, according to Parade. What that means is the usual mom things, like making sure Jade washes her face daily, then flosses and brushes her teeth.

De Laurentiis also stressed the importance of emotional self care.

"Her dad [Todd Thompson] and I got divorced when she was 5, and although she doesn't remember a lot, and she does pretty well, there's still a lot of stress that builds up over time."

Still, De Laurentiis and Thompson appear to be doing their best not to add to that stress. In June, they both attended Jade's end-of-the-year graduation, and everybody was all smiles.

The celebrity chef also said that she told her daughter how important it is to be able to be an independent thinker: "[I'm] teaching her to speak up for herself and tell us what she needs and not being a people pleaser, which is what a lot of girls learn to be."

De Laurentiis, who is now 48, also acknowledged the importance of physical self care, especially as someone in the spotlight.

"My mom was very good about self-care, my grandmother was very good about self-care," she told the summit audience. "I watched them, and I became very diligent at a very young age about taking care of my skin, using sunscreen and just keeping it healthy all the time."

As she's aged and grown her business empire, the busy working mom admitted that her routine has definitely gotten more "complicated." Said De Laurentiis, “It’s become more intense over the years. With all the travel, all the makeup, the stress, I’ve had to take care of myself more rigorously.”

Of course, when it comes to food, the woman whose name is synonymous with modern Italian cuisine acknowledged the importance of nourishing one's body and mind.

“I toe the line five days a week and then on weekends, I eat whatever I want," she said.