Feb. 9, 2019, 7:58 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Molly Thomson

Today marks National Pizza Day and Giada de Laurentiis is celebrating accordingly.

The chef and TV personality took to Instagram Saturday to share one of the many pizzas she has made over the years and it might be bigger than she is.

In her photo, De Laurentiis is holding up a handmade pizza for the camera that looks like it could feed 100. It’s loaded with cheese (her favorite topping) and swirled with red sauce and the chef is grinning widely at the camera.

“THAT’S a pizza,” wrote De Laurentiis in her caption, along with the hashtags #nationalpizzaday and #throwback.

De Laurentiis has shared her love for making pizza over the years, revealing both tips and tricks and her personal memories of the classic Italian dish.

“The first recipe I ever learned to make w/ my grandfather … pizza dough!” she shared on Instagram in October. “The trick is to work the dough … 8 min in the mixer … no more, no less.”

She has also talked about the memories she has of her grandfather making pizza on her website.

"I have a special connection to ’za," she explained on Giadzy. "The dough-sauce-and-cheese-layered variety we all know can trace its origins to Naples, where my grandfather was from. Some of my earliest kitchen memories are of making pizza with him, and when I spend time tossing and topping dough with my own daughter, it brings me right back to those happy times."

In fact, De Laurentiis thinks Naples has "the best pizza in the world."

“You could go to a truck stop in Naples, and they have phenomenal pizza," she told Elle in an interview. "I think Americans a lot of times are too nervous and afraid to venture down to the southern part of Italy, but the south probably has the best food in the whole entire country.”

We’re definitely getting hungry and if, for some reason, you don’t have an impromptu trip to Italy in the works, you can still celebrate National Pizza Day by grabbing a slice or two at one the best places to get pizza in the U.S.