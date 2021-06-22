IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Giada makes 2 light and bright vegan-friendly summer recipes

Giada De Laurentiis keeps summer food light and fresh with millet tabbouleh salad and no-cook berry sorbetto.
By Giada De Laurentiis

Chef, television personality and cookbook author Giada De Laurentiis is joining TODAY to share a few of her go-to light, fresh and easy summer recipes. She shows us how to make mixed berry sorbetto and tabbouleh salad with millet.

Desserts don't get much simpler than this, and the flavor is as bright and vivid as the color. Adding a tablespoon of vodka to the berry mixture keeps the sorbetto from freezing completely, so it's still soft enough to scoop if you make it ahead of time.

Here millet serves as a gluten-free alternative to bulgur wheat; it makes for a lighter, more refreshing tabbouleh. I also add strawberries, which, though quite nontraditional, provide a bit of sweetness and a pretty pop of color. To make it an even more substantial entrée salad, add bits of chicken or salmon. Of course, you can also serve it as a side to a simple summer meal.

