Giada lightens up classic comfort foods: Chicken milanese and brownies

Giada's chicken milanese and skillet brownie are gluten-free but full of flavor.

Lighten up dinner with Giada De Laurentiis’ chicken Milanese

Jan. 6, 202204:17
/ Source: TODAY
By Giada De Laurentiis

Chef, cookbook author and television personality Giada De Laurentiis is joining today to share lightened up versions of two of her favorite comfort foods. She shows us how to make gluten-free crispy chicken cutlets and chocolaty almond flour skillet brownies.

Gluten-Free Chicken Milanese
Courtesy Kristin Teig
Sure, this recipe is a bit of a treat, but rice flour and gluten-free panko make it a little lighter and easier on the stomach. I serve it the way they do in Italy, topped with an arugula salad dressed with lemon and salt, or without the salad and just a squeeze of lemon juice.

Gluten-Free Skillet Brownie
Courtesy Natasha Wynnyk
This recipe is just as delicious and decadent as a normal brownie, but a tad better for you because it doesn't use refined sugars or all-purpose flour. Also, the almond flour adds even more delicious flavor and texture — it's a win-win!

