Giada lightens up classic comfort foods: Chicken milanese and brownies

Chef, cookbook author and television personality Giada De Laurentiis is joining today to share lightened up versions of two of her favorite comfort foods. She shows us how to make gluten-free crispy chicken cutlets and chocolaty almond flour skillet brownies.

Sure, this recipe is a bit of a treat, but rice flour and gluten-free panko make it a little lighter and easier on the stomach. I serve it the way they do in Italy, topped with an arugula salad dressed with lemon and salt, or without the salad and just a squeeze of lemon juice.

This recipe is just as delicious and decadent as a normal brownie, but a tad better for you because it doesn't use refined sugars or all-purpose flour. Also, the almond flour adds even more delicious flavor and texture — it's a win-win!

If you like those lighter recipes, you should also try these: