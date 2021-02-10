IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Giada brightens up pasta salad and focaccia with fresh fruit

Make the most of winter citrus by adding it to your pasta.
By Giada De Laurentiis

Food Network star, restaurateur and cookbook author Giada De Laurentiis is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite fruit-infused Italian recipes. She shows us how to make pasta salad with fresh citrus segments and homemade focaccia with grapes and rosemary.

Giada's Fregola Pasta Salad with Citrus
Fregola is such a wonderful little pasta shape, and I really feel like it's underrated in the United States. Visually similar to pearl couscous, it's a very small pasta shape from Sardinia, Italy. What makes it extra special is that fregola is toasted, which gives it a great depth of flavor other pasta doesn't have.

Giada's Grape and Rosemary Focaccia
This focaccia is such a beautifully crisp and crunchy bread, and the fresh grapes and rosemary give it beautiful flavor. I love the way the grapes burst in the oven, which seeps into the dough and gives it even more flavor.

