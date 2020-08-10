Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long

Get ready for fall with Sandra Lee's applesauce pancakes and fruit crumble

Sandra Lee uses store-bought applesauce and canned fruit cocktail to make delicious dessert and breakfast recipes.

Sandra Lee makes applejack pancakes, applesauce granola crisp, sangria

Aug. 10, 202004:46

TODAY
By Sandra Lee

Classic recipes don't have to be complicated. Sandra Lee is joining TODAY to showcase how she uses store-bought applesauce to turn plain pancakes into a special breakfast and then makes a delicious dessert. She also uses canned fruit cocktail to whip up a simple yet elegant sangria.

Sandra Lee's Applesauce Granola Crisp
Sandra Lee's Applesauce Granola Crisp

Sandra Lee

This apple crumble is sweet, soft and crunchy — all at the same time. All you need is a few minutes to prepare the ingredients, my favorite four-ingredient DIY baking mix (or any standard pancake mix) and then just let the oven do the work.

Sandra Lee's Apple Jacks Pancakes with Apple Butter Syrup
Sandra Lee's Apple Jacks Pancakes with Apple Butter Syrup

Sandra Lee

If you loved the taste of Apple Jacks cereal as a kid, then these sweet, fall-flavored pancakes will be your new favorite way to wake up. The mix is incredibly easy to whip up in just a few minutes and you don't need any fancy ingredients. Top things off with my apple butter syrup.

Sandra Lee's Canned Fruit Cocktail Sangria
Sandra Lee's Canned Fruit Cocktail Sangria

Sandra Lee

Sangria is always a simple way to make everyone smile. It’s a delicate and lovely libation that can be adapted with any fruits that are in season. My trick? Use frozen fruit cocktail to make it super special.

Sandra Lee