I have been following Michele Olivier of Baby FoodE on Instagram since Calvin was a baby. I knew I wanted to make homemade baby food and I didn't know where to start, but her posts gave me some amazing ideas. I swear it's why Calvin is such a good eater to this day! Now I want to do the same for Oliver.

The hardest part about making baby food and cooking meals for Calvin is the prep work, especially when it comes to figuring out what I need to get from the grocery store. If my kids (and Brian and I) are all basically eating the same ingredients, then shopping is a lot easier — Calvin just gets the toddler version and Oliver gets the baby version.

These days, I find that lunch is the most difficult meal of the day to keep healthy and interesting. I've been obsessed with bento boxes because they're really just like homemade Lunchables, plus it's a fun surprise every time kids open them up. I also like that I can quickly customize each meal with fruit, vegetables — and any other healthy options — along with a fun dessert.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

I recently discovered Michele's versatile hummus recipe and was thrilled! We tried this purée for Ollie and he loved it. Calvin really loved the veggie hummus in his bento box and all of the yummy things that went with it — he actually asked to have it again the next several days in a row. I think it also helped that he had fun making it with me, too. Let's just say, it was a huge hit. This recipe was the perfect purée for Oliver, a delicious dip for Calvin and Brian and I used it as a spread on our sandwiches.

This veggie-loaded hummus dip is an amazing recipe that grows with your child. You can serve it as a puree for a young baby or use it as a dip for a toddler and older kids. Made with carrots, sweet potatoes and chickpeas, this recipe is so good that you'll want to eat it as well.

Pita chips are a great vessel for numerous nutritious dips. This is a great recipe because toddlers will love using cookie cutters to make fun shapes — and they'll enjoy eating them, too!

Filled with wholesome ingredients and a hidden veggie, this pink dip is sure to be a hit with your little ones. I love to serve it with an assortment of chopped veggies and some pita bread, but you can also smear it on a bagel, add some sliced turkey and then fill it with extra veggies for a fun sandwich.

If you like those kid-friendly recipes, you should also try these: