How to get Ina Garten's desserts shipped directly to your door for the holidays

Fans of Ina Garten can now enjoy the cookbook author's mouthwatering desserts at home without ever turning the oven on.

The Barefoot Contessa has teamed up with online food marketplace Goldbelly to make a few of her favorite desserts available for nationwide shipping this holiday season, including a variety of cookies, cakes, brownies and dessert bars, with prices ranging from $59 to $99.

Cookies, brownies and cakes, oh my! Courtesy Goldbelly

The TV host's online shop launched Tuesday morning and the 73-year-old expressed her excitement in a press release statement shared with TODAY:

"I am thrilled about my new partnership with Goldbelly, just in time for the holidays! It’s been great working with my friends Joe & Vanessa and the Goldbelly team to bring some of my favorite recipes to life. I hope you love these freshly baked desserts as much as I do," she wrote.

Dying to try one of Garten's culinary creations for yourself or gift one to a friend this holiday season? Here are the delightful treats you can find on her Goldbelly shop.

Layered with cream cheese icing and coated in a layer of shredded coconut, this cake is basically an edible winter wonderland. The cake ships frozen with ice packs and can be refrigerated for up to three days, frozen for up to two months or thawed for four hours and served immediately. It serves 6 to 8 people, but you'll probably be tempted to eat a few pieces yourself!

Garten sure knows her way around a cookie recipe and she added four of her favorite varieties to her Goldbelly shop: Chocolate Chunk Walnut, Chocolate White Chocolate Chunk, Oatmeal Raisin and Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk! You can grab a dozen for $59 or two dozen for $99.

You can never go wrong with a classic brownie, and Garten has filled her rich and fudgy recipe with dark chocolate chunks and a splash of coffee. The 8-by-8-inch tray arrives uncut and is also available with walnuts.

Your favorite childhood sandwich just got transformed into a sweet treat. Garten's Peanut Butter & Jelly Bars feature a layer of peanut butter shortbread and is topped with a mix of raspberry jam, salty peanuts and peanut butter crumble.