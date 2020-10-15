'Get Cooking with the Zakarians': Honey-mustard chicken skewers are a family favorite

Looking for a fast and flavorful meal to make for the whole family? Every day this week at 5 p.m., TODAY All Day’s new series "Get Cooking With…" will feature celebrity chefs and friends of TODAY hosting cooking demos from their home kitchens. Each recipe takes just 30 minutes to make, so you'll be able to have dinner on the table by the end of the show!

On Thursday, Food Network star and restaurateur Geoffrey Zakarian is getting treated to dinner by daughters Anna and Madeline. They whip up a delicious meal from their new cookbook, "The Family that Cooks Together."

Here's a list of groceries you'll need to pick up to get cooking with the Zakarians on Thursday!

Traditional chicken fingers usually always hit the spot, but if you're looking to give them a rest, this recipe is just as satisfying. We skip the heavier breading and give tender chicken some Mediterranean flair with spices and fresh herbs.

The enchanting smell of this side dish comes from taking the time at the beginning of the recipe to toast the spices in butter.

Tune into TODAY All Day on Peacock and TODAY.com/AllDay at 5 p.m. (on both coasts!) all week long to get cooking.