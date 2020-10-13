'Get Cooking with Jessie James Decker': Make fried tacos for Taco Tuesday!

Looking for some tasty weeknight meal inspiration? Every day this week, TODAY All Day’s new series "Get Cooking With…" will feature celebrity chefs and friends of the show hosting cooking demos from their home kitchens at 5 p.m. Each recipe takes just 30 minutes to make, so you'll be able to have dinner on the table by the end of the show!

On Tuesday, country music star, mom and food lover Jessie James Decker joins TODAY's new streaming channel from her home in Nashville, Tennessee, to share a beloved famrily recipe from her new cookbook, "Just Feed Me: Simply Delicious Recipes from My Heart to Your Plate."

What to get cooking with Jessie James Decker on Tuesday night? Here's what you'll need to pick up at the grocery store.

Tacos are easy, fun and delicious, so it's not surprising that many families make their own version of this classic DIY meal at home. My trick? I fry the tortillas so they get warm, a little crispy and give you a perfect little crunch with every bite. It really makes all the difference on Taco Tuesday!

Tune into TODAY All Day on Peacock and TODAY.com/AllDay at 5 p.m. (on both coasts!) all week long to get cooking.