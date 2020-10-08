Get cooking with Al Roker, Jessie James Decker and more on TODAY All Day

If you're craving a great meal but don't have a lot time to cook, TODAY All Day has the answer to those busy weeknight blues. Starting Monday, Oct. 12, viewers can tune in to TODAY's new streaming channel at 5 p.m. ET each day (and again at 8 p.m.) to cook alongside different chefs and friends of the show as they prepare a meal right from their home kitchens — and every recipe can be whipped up in less than 30 minutes.
But before you get cooking, you'll need to get shopping, so we've put together handy grocery lists for an entire week's worth of dinners for the whole family.
Here's what's on the menu.
Monday: Al Roker's Cast-Iron Steak and Cauliflower Mash
The TODAY weatherman kicks off "Get Cooking With ..." week with a restaurant-worthy meal of rib-eye steak and a low-carb cauliflower mash.
Monday's shopping list
PRODUCE
- 2 heads garlic
- 1 large head cauliflower
- 1 bunch fresh rosemary
To properly store fresh rosemary, wrap the stems with damp paper towels, place the sprigs in a zip-top bag and store in the fridge for up to two weeks.
PANTRY
- 1 small bottle olive oil
SPICES
- 1 container flaky sea salt
- 1 small container Kosher salt
- 1 small container whole black peppercorns
MEAT
- 1 (2 ¼-inch thick) bone in ribeye (raw beef will last in the fridge for up to two days)
DAIRY
- 1 (8-ounce) package unsalted butter
- 1 half gallon jug whole milk
Tuesday: Jessie James Decker's Fried Tacos
Can't decide between hard or soft-shelled tacos? Enjoy the best of both worlds with Jessie James Decker's Fried Tacos! Her easy, homemade taco seasoning can be used ground beef, chicken or pretty much anything else.
Tuesday's shopping list
PRODUCE
- 1 small white onion
- 1 large head romaine lettuce
PANTRY
- 1 bottle olive oil
- 1 (10-ounce) can diced tomatoes and green chilies, mild (such a Ro-tel)
- 1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce
- 1 pack 6- or 8-inch flour tortilla (store in fridge to extend shelf life)
- 1 small bottle of your favorite hot sauce
SPICES
- Chili powder
- Ground cumin
- Garlic powder
- Onion powder
- Kosher salt
- Black peppercorns
MEAT
- 1 pound ground beef (raw beef will last in the fridge for up to two days)
DAIRY
- 1 (8-ounce) bag shredded Mexican cheese blend
Wednesday: Aarón Sánchez's Seared Salmon
Aarón Sánchez is celebrating his Mexican heritage during National Hispanic Heritage Month with a beloved recipe from his memoir,"Where I Come From: Life Lessons from a Latino Chef." On Wednesday, he prepares his Pan-Seared Salmon with Pumpkin Seed Mole.
Wednesday shopping list
PRODUCE
- 1 package baby spinach
- 1 large bunch cilantro
- 1 large bunch flat-leaf parsley
- 2 jalapeño or serrano peppers
- 2 large limes
- 1 bunch fresh oregano
- 4 tomatillos
- 1 white onion
- 1 garlic bulb
PANTRY
- 1 (8-ounce) container pumpkin seeds, unsalted
- 1 (32-ounce) container chicken stock (you will have extra stock)
- Grapeseed oil
SPICES
- Black peppercorns
- Cumin
- Kosher salt
SEAFOOD
- 4 to 6 skin-on salmon fillets (about 6 ounces each)
DAIRY
- 1 stick unsalted butter
Thursday: The Zakarian Family's Honey-Mustard Chicken
Anna Zakarian, 11, and Madeline Zakarian, 13, just finished writing their first cookbook, "The Family That Cooks Together: 85 Zakarian Family Recipes from Our Table to Yours." On Thursday, the duo prepare dinner for their dad (restaurateur and Food Network star Geoffrey Zakarian). The newly minted authors are making Honey-Mustard Chicken Skewers and Fragrant Rice Pilaf.
Thursday's shopping list
PRODUCE
- 1 bunch fresh cilantro
- 1 bunch fresh parsley
- 1 piece fresh ginger root (at least 1 inch)
- 1 medium yellow onion
- 1 head garlic
Fresh parsley and fresh cilantro will last up to a week in the fridge. To properly store cilantro or parsley, fill a tall glass partially with water. Place the stem ends into the water, cover loosely with a zip-top bag and store in the fridge.
PANTRY
- 1 jar Dijon mustard
- 1 bottle honey
- Extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 (32-ounce) bag basmati rice
- 1 box golden raisins
- 1 container sliced almonds
- Sesame seeds
- Non-stick cooking spray
SPICES
- Ground allspice
- Ground cumin
- Ground cinnamon
- Kosher salt
- Black peppercorns (for use with a peppermill)
MEAT
- 2 ¼ pounds skinless, boneless chicken breasts (raw chicken will last in the fridge for up to two days)
DAIRY
- 1 (5-ounce) container whole milk Greek yogurt
- 1 (8-ounce) package unsalted butter
MISCELLANEOUS
- 8-inch bamboo skewers
Friday: Nyesha Arrington's Bacon & Egg Ramen
On Friday, Nyesha Arrington, who competed on Bravo's "Top Chef" and now hosts the Eater show "Improv Kitchen," is whipping up a tasty and umami-packed spin on breakfast for dinner with her bacon-and-egg ramen.
Friday's shopping list
PRODUCE
- 1 piece fresh ginger root (about 1 inch long)
- 1 head garlic
- 1 bunch scallions
- 1 small package baby spinach leaves
PANTRY
- 1 quart chicken broth
- 1 bottle fish sauce
- 1 container Gochujang paste
- 1 bottle chili oil
- 1 bottle Korean soy sauce
- 1 bottle sesame oil
- 2 packages ramen noodles
- Cornstarch
- 1 container sesame seeds
SPICES
- Chili flakes
MEAT
- 1 (4-ounce) piece smoky slab bacon
Best ordered from your local butcher, slab bacon will last in the fridge for up to four weeks.
DAIRY
- 2 sticks unsalted butter (8 ounces)
- ½ dozen eggs
Starting Monday, Oct. 12, tune into TODAY All Day at 5 p.m. ET all week long to get cooking!