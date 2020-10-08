Get cooking with Al Roker, Jessie James Decker and more on TODAY All Day

If you're craving a great meal but don't have a lot time to cook, TODAY All Day has the answer to those busy weeknight blues. Starting Monday, Oct. 12, viewers can tune in to TODAY's new streaming channel at 5 p.m. ET each day (and again at 8 p.m.) to cook alongside different chefs and friends of the show as they prepare a meal right from their home kitchens — and every recipe can be whipped up in less than 30 minutes.

But before you get cooking, you'll need to get shopping, so we've put together handy grocery lists for an entire week's worth of dinners for the whole family.

Here's what's on the menu.

Monday: Al Roker's Cast-Iron Steak and Cauliflower Mash

The TODAY weatherman kicks off "Get Cooking With ..." week with a restaurant-worthy meal of rib-eye steak and a low-carb cauliflower mash.

Monday's shopping list

PRODUCE

2 heads garlic

1 large head cauliflower

1 bunch fresh rosemary

To properly store fresh rosemary, wrap the stems with damp paper towels, place the sprigs in a zip-top bag and store in the fridge for up to two weeks.

PANTRY

1 small bottle olive oil

SPICES

1 container flaky sea salt

1 small container Kosher salt

1 small container whole black peppercorns

MEAT

1 (2 ¼-inch thick) bone in ribeye (raw beef will last in the fridge for up to two days)

DAIRY

1 (8-ounce) package unsalted butter

1 half gallon jug whole milk

Tuesday: Jessie James Decker's Fried Tacos

Can't decide between hard or soft-shelled tacos? Enjoy the best of both worlds with Jessie James Decker's Fried Tacos! Her easy, homemade taco seasoning can be used ground beef, chicken or pretty much anything else.

Tuesday's shopping list

PRODUCE

1 small white onion

1 large head romaine lettuce

PANTRY

1 bottle olive oil

1 (10-ounce) can diced tomatoes and green chilies, mild (such a Ro-tel)

1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce

1 pack 6- or 8-inch flour tortilla (store in fridge to extend shelf life)

1 small bottle of your favorite hot sauce

SPICES

Chili powder

Ground cumin

Garlic powder

Onion powder

Kosher salt

Black peppercorns

MEAT

1 pound ground beef (raw beef will last in the fridge for up to two days)

DAIRY

1 (8-ounce) bag shredded Mexican cheese blend

Wednesday: Aarón Sánchez's Seared Salmon

Aarón Sánchez is celebrating his Mexican heritage during National Hispanic Heritage Month with a beloved recipe from his memoir,"Where I Come From: Life Lessons from a Latino Chef." On Wednesday, he prepares his Pan-Seared Salmon with Pumpkin Seed Mole.

Wednesday shopping list

PRODUCE

1 package baby spinach

1 large bunch cilantro

1 large bunch flat-leaf parsley

2 jalapeño or serrano peppers

2 large limes

1 bunch fresh oregano

4 tomatillos

1 white onion

1 garlic bulb

PANTRY

1 (8-ounce) container pumpkin seeds, unsalted

1 (32-ounce) container chicken stock (you will have extra stock)

Grapeseed oil

SPICES

Black peppercorns

Cumin

Kosher salt

SEAFOOD

4 to 6 skin-on salmon fillets (about 6 ounces each)

DAIRY

1 stick unsalted butter

Thursday: The Zakarian Family's Honey-Mustard Chicken

Anna Zakarian, 11, and Madeline Zakarian, 13, just finished writing their first cookbook, "The Family That Cooks Together: 85 Zakarian Family Recipes from Our Table to Yours." On Thursday, the duo prepare dinner for their dad (restaurateur and Food Network star Geoffrey Zakarian). The newly minted authors are making Honey-Mustard Chicken Skewers and Fragrant Rice Pilaf.

Thursday's shopping list

PRODUCE

1 bunch fresh cilantro

1 bunch fresh parsley

1 piece fresh ginger root (at least 1 inch)

1 medium yellow onion

1 head garlic

Fresh parsley and fresh cilantro will last up to a week in the fridge. To properly store cilantro or parsley, fill a tall glass partially with water. Place the stem ends into the water, cover loosely with a zip-top bag and store in the fridge.

PANTRY

1 jar Dijon mustard

1 bottle honey

Extra-virgin olive oil

1 (32-ounce) bag basmati rice

1 box golden raisins

1 container sliced almonds

Sesame seeds

Non-stick cooking spray

SPICES

Ground allspice

Ground cumin

Ground cinnamon

Kosher salt

Black peppercorns (for use with a peppermill)

MEAT

2 ¼ pounds skinless, boneless chicken breasts (raw chicken will last in the fridge for up to two days)

DAIRY

1 (5-ounce) container whole milk Greek yogurt

1 (8-ounce) package unsalted butter

MISCELLANEOUS

8-inch bamboo skewers

Friday: Nyesha Arrington's Bacon & Egg Ramen

On Friday, Nyesha Arrington, who competed on Bravo's "Top Chef" and now hosts the Eater show "Improv Kitchen," is whipping up a tasty and umami-packed spin on breakfast for dinner with her bacon-and-egg ramen.

Friday's shopping list

PRODUCE

1 piece fresh ginger root (about 1 inch long)

1 head garlic

1 bunch scallions

1 small package baby spinach leaves

PANTRY

1 quart chicken broth

1 bottle fish sauce

1 container Gochujang paste

1 bottle chili oil

1 bottle Korean soy sauce

1 bottle sesame oil

2 packages ramen noodles

Cornstarch

1 container sesame seeds

SPICES

Chili flakes

MEAT

1 (4-ounce) piece smoky slab bacon

Best ordered from your local butcher, slab bacon will last in the fridge for up to four weeks.

DAIRY

2 sticks unsalted butter (8 ounces)

½ dozen eggs

Starting Monday, Oct. 12, tune into TODAY All Day at 5 p.m. ET all week long to get cooking!