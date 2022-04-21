Speedy spring suppers: Spatchcock chicken, ratatouille and veggie pasta

Chef, television personality and restaurateur Geoffrey Zakarian is joining TODAY Food to share a few of his favorite fresh spring recipes. He shows us how to make quick cooking spatchcocked roast chicken, spicy spring pea and mushroom pasta and classic French ratatouille.

I am a total sucker for a good roasted chicken. When you spatchcock a whole chicken, versus roasting it traditionally, it speeds up the cooking process. This technique is especially helpful on a school night!

I love serving meals family-style. This is a perfect recipe to serve in that fashion, plus it is also so nourishing and satisfying.

I love cooking meals using the best of the current season, and when it comes to the season of spring, the bounty feels endless, so there's more room for freshness and creativity.

