Speedy spring suppers: Spatchcock chicken, ratatouille and veggie pasta

Geoffrey Zakarian celebrates the bounty of spring with three fresh, seasonal dishes.

Geoffrey Zakarian shares recipe for ratatouille and roasted chicken

April 21, 202205:30
/ Source: TODAY
By Geoffrey Zakarian

Chef, television personality and restaurateur Geoffrey Zakarian is joining TODAY Food to share a few of his favorite fresh spring recipes. He shows us how to make quick cooking spatchcocked roast chicken, spicy spring pea and mushroom pasta and classic French ratatouille.

Roasted Spatchcock Chicken
Zakarian Hospitality
Get The Recipe

Roasted Spatchcock Chicken

Geoffrey Zakarian

I am a total sucker for a good roasted chicken. When you spatchcock a whole chicken, versus roasting it traditionally, it speeds up the cooking process. This technique is especially helpful on a school night!

Classic Ratatouille
Zakarian Hospitality
Get The Recipe

Classic Ratatouille

Geoffrey Zakarian

I love serving meals family-style. This is a perfect recipe to serve in that fashion, plus it is also so nourishing and satisfying.

Spring Pasta with Mushrooms, Chiles and Peas
Zakarian Hospitality
Get The Recipe

Spring Pasta with Mushrooms, Chiles and Peas

Geoffrey Zakarian

I love cooking meals using the best of the current season, and when it comes to the season of spring, the bounty feels endless, so there's more room for freshness and creativity.

If you like those seasonal recipes, you should also try these:

Green Pea Risotto with Scallops and Parmesan
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Green Pea Risotto with Scallops and Parmesan

Geoffrey Zakarian
Crab Salad with Citrus Dressing and Baby Bibb Lettuce Wraps
Mike Smith/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Crab Salad with Citrus Dressing and Baby Bibb Lettuce Wraps

Geoffrey Zakarian
