Download the TODAY app for the latest news

Tasty twists on cookout classics: Oven-baked ribs and chimichurri corn

Geoffrey Zakarian and his daughters make grilled corn with chimichurri and slow-baked barbecue ribs for Father's Day.

Geoffrey Zakarian and his daughters make baby back ribs

June 18, 202005:50

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Geoffrey Zakarian

Chef, television personality and restaurateur Geoffrey Zakarian is joining TODAY to share a few of his favorite family-friendly recipes for Father's Day. He shows us how to make tender barbecued ribs in the oven and smoky grilled corn with a fresh herb-and-broccoli chimichurri — both recipes you can make with the whole family.

Grilled Corn with Broccoli Chimichurri
Geoffrey Zakarian
Get The Recipe

Grilled Corn with Broccoli Chimichurri

Geoffrey Zakarian

This is such an unexpected yet delicious dish. Adding broccoli to the chimichurri sauce adds a subtle vegetal sweetness that complements the fresh summer corn beautifully.

Oven-Barbecued Baby Back Ribs
Geoffrey Zakarian
Get The Recipe

Oven-Barbecued Baby Back Ribs

Geoffrey Zakarian

You don't need to go outdoors to enjoy tender, smoky, fall-off-the bone barbecue ribs. This easy oven method lets you enjoy a cookout favorite in the comfort of your own home.

Geoffrey Zakarian

His daughters' review of the two dishes?

"We love summer corn but it’s nice to mix up the toppings with something else other than butter and salt. It’s so easy but totally a pro-move," they told TODAY Food. "And those ribs ... almost as good as candy. Thanks Dad for teaching us these!"

If you like those flavorful Father's Day recipes, you should also try these:

Bulgogi Steak Tacos
Get The Recipe

Bulgogi Steak Tacos

Curtis Stone
Deviled Egg Toast
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Deviled Egg Toast

Jason Santos
Geoffrey Zakarian