Tasty twists on cookout classics: Oven-baked ribs and chimichurri corn

Chef, television personality and restaurateur Geoffrey Zakarian is joining TODAY to share a few of his favorite family-friendly recipes for Father's Day. He shows us how to make tender barbecued ribs in the oven and smoky grilled corn with a fresh herb-and-broccoli chimichurri — both recipes you can make with the whole family.

This is such an unexpected yet delicious dish. Adding broccoli to the chimichurri sauce adds a subtle vegetal sweetness that complements the fresh summer corn beautifully.

You don't need to go outdoors to enjoy tender, smoky, fall-off-the bone barbecue ribs. This easy oven method lets you enjoy a cookout favorite in the comfort of your own home.

Geoffrey Zakarian

His daughters' review of the two dishes?

"We love summer corn but it’s nice to mix up the toppings with something else other than butter and salt. It’s so easy but totally a pro-move," they told TODAY Food. "And those ribs ... almost as good as candy. Thanks Dad for teaching us these!"

