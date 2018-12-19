Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Erica Chayes Wida

If there's ever a time to feel like a kid again, it's during the holiday season. Between rowdy snowball fights, the glory of new presents, and matching your pajamas with the whole family, it's pretty hard not to feel a little childish this time of year. And what brings out one's inner child more than a super sweet breakfast cereal? Not much.

General Mills just took a couple of its sweetest breakfast classics (Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms) and gave them new spins this week. For those who have been snacking on healthy adult morning meals for the last few years, here's a reminder: Original Lucky Charms are "magically delicious," and feature gluten-free oat cereal bits and small colorful, crunchy marshmallows — the most recent of which is a unicorn. Classic Cinnamon Toast Crunch features whole grain squares dusted with cinnamon and sugar.

On Monday, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Churros (yes, they look just like little minis of the delicious fried Mexican dessert) and Chocolate Toast Crunch hit shelves nationwide, a General Mills spokesperson confirmed to TODAY Food. Now available at most retail stores, mid-sized boxes of the cereals are $4 and family-sized are $5. Chocolate Toast Crunch was first released several years ago but General Mills discontinued it in 2016.

Soon to hit store shelves are boxes of Fruity Lucky Charms. This version of the classic breakfast staple still has the crunchy marshmallows, but it also has fruit-flavored oat cereal. It's set to debut later this December and will roll out nationally in early 2019.

Cereal lovers are already incredibly excited about the flavor news.

Many tweeters just can't wait to start the day off with some churros.

Some don't even have words to express themselves.

It's safe to say that there will be some edits (and additions) to quite a few grocery lists.

We wonder if any Kardashians have heard the news about the new cereal releases? In September, Kylie Jenner claimed that she tried cereal with milk for the first time ever (it was a bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch) and called it "life changing."

Just wait until she tries it in chocolate form.