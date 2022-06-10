Make garlicky spaghetti and ricotta crostini for a last-minute dinner party

Chef Sal Lamboglia of Café Spaghetti in Brooklyn, New York, is joining TODAY to share a few of his favorite easy Italian entertaining recipes. He shows us how to make garlicky spaghetti with crispy breadcrumbs and ricotta crostini with truffle honey.

The textural contrast between the unctuous sauce, chewy pasta and crispy breadcrumbs make this simple pasta a true standout. It's easy, elegant and quick enough to throw together for a busy weeknight or last-minute dinner guests.

This dish was one of the first dishes I learned to make. It's fast, easy to make, cheap, super light, full of flavor and perfect for any time of day.

If you like those easy Italian recipes, you should also try these: