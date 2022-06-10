IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Make garlicky spaghetti and ricotta crostini for a last-minute dinner party

Make dinner easy and elegant with garlicky spaghetti and ricotta crostini.

Host a summer pasta party with this spaghetti aglio e olio recipe

June 10, 202204:31
By Sal Lamboglia

Chef Sal Lamboglia of Café Spaghetti in Brooklyn, New York, is joining TODAY to share a few of his favorite easy Italian entertaining recipes. He shows us how to make garlicky spaghetti with crispy breadcrumbs and ricotta crostini with truffle honey.

Spaghetti Aglio e Olio
Spaghetti Aglio e Olio

Sal Lamboglia

The textural contrast between the unctuous sauce, chewy pasta and crispy breadcrumbs make this simple pasta a true standout. It's easy, elegant and quick enough to throw together for a busy weeknight or last-minute dinner guests.

Ricotta Crostini
Ricotta Crostini

Sal Lamboglia

This dish was one of the first dishes I learned to make. It's fast, easy to make, cheap, super light, full of flavor and perfect for any time of day.

